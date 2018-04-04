From Rwanda to the Rohingya:

What Have We Learned?

Benefit Event

Photographs of people killed in the Rwandan genocide hang in the Kigali Genocide Memorial Museum. Laura Elizabeth Pohl for the US Holocaust Memorial Museum

Join the Chicago Next Generation for a discussion with Lieutenant-General Roméo Dallaire. As commander of the 2,600-member international peacekeeping force in Rwanda in 1993-94, Dallaire did his utmost to warn the United Nations of the potential outbreak of large-scale ethnic violence. Even when his warnings went unheeded, he refused to give in to international apathy. He continually called for the use of force, and although unable to stop the worst atrocities, he and his unit nevertheless managed to protect over 30,000 lives. For the past 25 years, Dallaire has been an outspoken advocate for genocide prevention. In 2014, he received the Museum’s highest honor, the Elie Wiesel Award, for his valiant attempts to warn the world and prevent the 1994 genocide. Featured Speaker

Lieutenant-General Roméo Dallaire

Former Commander of UN Peacekeeping Force in Rwanda Event Co-Chairs

Brian Gutman

Melissa Grund Sarnoff and David Sarnoff

Heather and Ben Sher Next Generation Board Chairs

Alisa and Adam Bergstein Next Generation Associate Board Chairs

Dena and Zach Fox

Allison and Scott Helberg Get Tickets Now >



QUESTIONS/CONTACTS

Midwest Regional Office

847.433.8099

[Please Enable JavaScript]



Midwest Regional Office847.433.8099

Please note that the Museum may be recording and photographing this event. By your presence you consent to the Museum's use of your image.