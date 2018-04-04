Skip to main content

Public Events Calendar

May 16, 2018
Ticket Price:
$125 per ticket
Sponsorship Levels:
$25,000
$15,000
$10,000
$5,000
$2,500
$1,000
$500
Time:
6:30 p.m.

Location:
Morgan Manufacturing
401 North Morgan Street
Chicago, Illinois 60642

From Rwanda to the Rohingya:
What Have We Learned?
Benefit Event
Photographs of people killed in the Rwandan genocide hang in the Kigali Genocide Memorial Museum. <i>Laura Elizabeth Pohl for the US Holocaust Memorial Museum</i>
Join the Chicago Next Generation for a discussion with Lieutenant-General Roméo Dallaire. As commander of the 2,600-member international peacekeeping force in Rwanda in 1993-94, Dallaire did his utmost to warn the United Nations of the potential outbreak of large-scale ethnic violence. Even when his warnings went unheeded, he refused to give in to international apathy. He continually called for the use of force, and although unable to stop the worst atrocities, he and his unit nevertheless managed to protect over 30,000 lives.

For the past 25 years, Dallaire has been an outspoken advocate for genocide prevention. In 2014, he received the Museum’s highest honor, the Elie Wiesel Award, for his valiant attempts to warn the world and prevent the 1994 genocide.

Featured Speaker 
Lieutenant-General Roméo Dallaire
Former Commander of UN Peacekeeping Force in Rwanda

Event Co-Chairs
Brian Gutman
Melissa Grund Sarnoff and David Sarnoff
Heather and Ben Sher

Next Generation Board Chairs
Alisa and Adam Bergstein

Next Generation Associate Board Chairs
Dena and Zach Fox
Allison and Scott Helberg



Midwest Regional Office
847.433.8099


Please note that the Museum may be recording and photographing this event. By your presence you consent to the Museum's use of your image.

Related
Rwandan Genocide Overview
Learn more about the history of the genocide, during which up to 1 million Rwandans were killed in 100 days, as well as early warning signs.
Learn More
Eyewitness Testimony
Watch videos of survivors and eyewitnesses to the genocide in Rwanda, including Clemantine Wamariya.
Learn More
Confront Genocide
The Museum’s Simon-Skjodt Center for the Prevention of Genocide is dedicated to stimulating timely global action to prevent genocide and to catalyze an international response when genocide does occur.
Learn More
Justice and Accountability
Now well established as the legal foundation for civilian protection against mass atrocities, two categories of international law that seek to criminalize genocide and crimes against humanity were developed in response to World War II and the Holocaust.
Learn More
