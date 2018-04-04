$125 per ticket
$25,000
$15,000
$10,000
$5,000
$2,500
$1,000
$500
6:30 p.m.
Location:
Morgan Manufacturing
401 North Morgan Street
Chicago, Illinois 60642
Map
What Have We Learned?
Join the Chicago Next Generation for a discussion with Lieutenant-General Roméo Dallaire. As commander of the 2,600-member international peacekeeping force in Rwanda in 1993-94, Dallaire did his utmost to warn the United Nations of the potential outbreak of large-scale ethnic violence. Even when his warnings went unheeded, he refused to give in to international apathy. He continually called for the use of force, and although unable to stop the worst atrocities, he and his unit nevertheless managed to protect over 30,000 lives.
For the past 25 years, Dallaire has been an outspoken advocate for genocide prevention. In 2014, he received the Museum’s highest honor, the Elie Wiesel Award, for his valiant attempts to warn the world and prevent the 1994 genocide.
Featured Speaker
Lieutenant-General Roméo Dallaire
Former Commander of UN Peacekeeping Force in Rwanda
Event Co-Chairs
Brian Gutman
Melissa Grund Sarnoff and David Sarnoff
Heather and Ben Sher
Next Generation Board Chairs
Alisa and Adam Bergstein
Next Generation Associate Board Chairs
Dena and Zach Fox
Allison and Scott Helberg
QUESTIONS/CONTACTS
Midwest Regional Office
847.433.8099
Please note that the Museum may be recording and photographing this event. By your presence you consent to the Museum's use of your image.